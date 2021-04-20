Tinganes
TinganesSet on a rocky peninsula within Tórshavn’s harbor, this historical area is the place to come and explore the town’s historic grass-roofed, stone-and-timber buildings, most of which were built after a devastating fire in the 1670s. Home of the Faroese parliament for over a thousand years, the prime minister's office is also located here. It’s a delight to get lost amidst the tiny, winding passageways and admire the harbor views. Guided tours are available via the tourist office.
Parliament Point
This section of old Tórshavn is called Tinganes and is where the original parliament met. It's one of the oldest parliamentary meeting locations in the world (dating back to the 800s) and is still used by some local government employees today. The peninsula divides the Tórshavn harbour into the sections of Eystaravág and Vesteravág. I took this photo on the main street of the peninsula (Gongin) which showcases the oldest parts of the city. Some of the houses on Tinganes were built in the 16th and 17th centuries and are still being lived and/or worked in. The homes were just charming... I would have loved to see inside some of them.
Old Town of Tórshavn
The Old Town of Tórshavn on the Tinganes peninsula was the home of the Faroese parliament, or Løgting, for over a thousand years; the prime minister’s office is still located here. Visitors can view mysterious rock carvings on the shore, which some believe may relate back to ancient council meetings. Stroll along narrow alleyways lined with black-tarred houses with grass roofs, some dating to the 14th century.