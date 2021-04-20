Parliament Point

This section of old Tórshavn is called Tinganes and is where the original parliament met. It's one of the oldest parliamentary meeting locations in the world (dating back to the 800s) and is still used by some local government employees today. The peninsula divides the Tórshavn harbour into the sections of Eystaravág and Vesteravág. I took this photo on the main street of the peninsula (Gongin) which showcases the oldest parts of the city. Some of the houses on Tinganes were built in the 16th and 17th centuries and are still being lived and/or worked in. The homes were just charming... I would have loved to see inside some of them.