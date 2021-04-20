Hotel Havgrím
Yviri við Strond 14, Tórshavn 100, Faroe Islands
| +298 201400
Photo courtesy of Hotel Havgrím
Hotel HavgrímThe Faroe Islands’ newest boutique hotel, Hotel Havgrím sits on the shore just outside of Tórshavn. Formerly known as the Commodore’s House, the property has been lovingly restored to preserve its sense of history and connection to the sea—plaques with the names of all 21 commodores that have lived in the building since the 1950s hang in the lobby. The 14 airy rooms are equally inspired by the surrounding fjord, with a blue-green-and-white color scheme and sweeping ocean views. Some also have private terraces for taking in the scenery en plein air, as well as adjoining doors to create family suites. En-suite bathrooms include L’Occitane products and glass box showers that look out on the bedroom and the ocean beyond—just know that they don’t afford much privacy.
Every morning, guests should head down to the charming breakfast room, where they can enjoy freshly baked Danish rye bread, smoked salmon, Icelandic skyr yogurt, and more while watching sheep graze on the farmland next door. Be sure to ask for the ginger shots, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and French press coffee, all of which—along with your breakfast—are included in your stay.