Hotel Tórshavn
Hotel Tórshavn sits right in the city center, with the harbor to its front and the Town Hall Square to its back. Opened in 1923, it underwent a major renovation in 2007 and now features a sleek reception area and 43 bright, comfortable rooms, complete with work desks, complimentary Wi-Fi, and large windows to let in the ocean breezes. In addition to spacious conference facilities, the hotel offers two dining options—Hvonn Brasserie, which serves steak, pasta, and pizza overlooking the marina, and Hvonn Cocktail Bar, where guests can enjoy light meals, ice cream, and pastries alongside coffee, beer, and cocktails. Even if you’re not staying on site, you’ll want to be here on Tuesday evening, when the bar hosts jazz nights with local musicians.