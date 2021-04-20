The Knot Pub

Following the Locals to the KnotThey hesitated slightly and then a smile came across their face, and I knew they had an answer for me. The woman and her friend excitedly told me about the Knot Pub and the great salads and seafood to be had.
I had asked locals in Lunenburg, a heavily touristed and pristine little fishing town in Nova Scotia, where the locals eat. The women excitedly sent us to the Knot Pub - a casual pub and restaurant decorated with little hints of the sea. As soon as my mother and I walked in I knew we had a winner. The place was full of locals eating and drinking, it was warm and welcoming.
I took the women's advice and tried the Ceasar Salad and my mother had the bacon wrapped scallops - delicious. But after days of touristy restaurants, I was most happy to have found this truly local gem.