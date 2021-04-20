Where are you going?
The Coffee Bean

Rockley, Bridgetown, Barbados
The Search for the Perfect Cup of Coffee in British Barbados

It was my sixth visit and my quest remained elusive: where to get a decent cup of coffee on an island that was British for a very long time (and always had a large contingent of Brits visiting). Seemingly the only place in the world that Starbucks hasn't permeated. Usually when visiting, I just skipped my morning cup, but this visit was different: I was celebrating my 29th birthday and all I wanted to do was celebrate with a mug of coffee.

Luckily, this time, I was in luck. A new coffee shop had opened within walking distance of where I was staying. A novelty, I was sure (kind of like the TGI Friday's or KFC) so I figured I better head there before it closed. I ordered my favorite comfort breakfast: a latte and croissant. As I settled down into the cafe table, I cupped the mug of steaming milk and espresso around my hands, much like I would on a cold January day. I inhaled the aroma of freshly ground coffee and brought the mug to my lips. A sip took me instantly back home.

Of course my coffee enjoyment was short lived: I soon started sweating, since I was drinking an extremely hot beverage when it was 85 degrees outside with 80% humidity. But I finished it, enjoyed it anyway - on principle.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

