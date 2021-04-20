The Coffee Bean Rockley, Bridgetown, Barbados

The Search for the Perfect Cup of Coffee in British Barbados It was my sixth visit and my quest remained elusive: where to get a decent cup of coffee on an island that was British for a very long time (and always had a large contingent of Brits visiting). Seemingly the only place in the world that Starbucks hasn't permeated. Usually when visiting, I just skipped my morning cup, but this visit was different: I was celebrating my 29th birthday and all I wanted to do was celebrate with a mug of coffee.



Luckily, this time, I was in luck. A new coffee shop had opened within walking distance of where I was staying. A novelty, I was sure (kind of like the TGI Friday's or KFC) so I figured I better head there before it closed. I ordered my favorite comfort breakfast: a latte and croissant. As I settled down into the cafe table, I cupped the mug of steaming milk and espresso around my hands, much like I would on a cold January day. I inhaled the aroma of freshly ground coffee and brought the mug to my lips. A sip took me instantly back home.



Of course my coffee enjoyment was short lived: I soon started sweating, since I was drinking an extremely hot beverage when it was 85 degrees outside with 80% humidity. But I finished it, enjoyed it anyway - on principle.