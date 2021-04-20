Mount Gay Rum Distilleries

The Rum Shop

I have plenty of rum shop pictures that I will indeed upload over time. There is a lot to be said about the rum shops in Barbados. Here I'll start with ordering your drink. While you are able to order by the glass, why would you when you can order by the bottle? Save the fancy cocktails for a bar. You may, however, be able to get a rum punch with no issue. Otherwise, if you're in the mood to get a little tipsy or downright roast (yes, drunk), then order a mini (abt 4 drinks) or flask. You will see in the left bottom area the two sizes next to each other. Or there's the full bottle for you and your friends. Order your chaser and you will be given a bowl of ice. While I love a good rum shop, it isn't often I actually see other women there. Sports, politics, or making "bare sport" (jokes) is what draws me to the rum shop (in addition to the cheap drinks).