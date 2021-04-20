Mount Gay Rum Distilleries
Bridgetown, Barbados
+1 246-227-8800
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Mount Gay Visitor Centre
Rum is king in Barbados. While the Mount Gay rum distillery is in the north, guests in Bridgetown can learn all about centuries’ worth of rum production at the Mount Gay Visitor Centre. Of course, a tasting is part of any visit. Those who wish to continue their rum-themed exploring should head to the Foursquare Rum Distillery and Heritage Park, 25 minutes east of Bridgetown by car. The self-guided Foursquare tour includes opportunities to talk with employees of the distillery about the rum production process.
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Mount Gay Visitors Centre
Barbados is celebrated as the birthplace of rum and travelers can easily explore the history and culture attached to the island’s favorite beverage with a visit to the country's most famous distillery. The center features a restaurant and museum and travelers can arrange for guided private tours of local and countryside rum bars. Book ahead and sign up for a cocktail mixing workshop or a tasting and a meal.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
The Oldest Rum in the World
Come thirsty and leave satisfied. Explore the oldest rum distillery in the world, harbored right here in Barbados. For just $10USD, discover the history of rum making in the Caribbean which all started right here. Sample and taste four different types of Mount Gay Rum, and then spend a bit more time at the bar overlooking the ocean, sipping on some Dark & Stormy, or perhaps even indulging in their special 1703 rum. We hailed a number 11 bus from Christchurch, and paid a little extra to have him drop us off right at the door of the distillery. Folks are incredibly friendly here, so we walked back to Bridgetown, exploring the city before catching a bus back to our hotel.
almost 7 years ago
The Rum Shop
I have plenty of rum shop pictures that I will indeed upload over time. There is a lot to be said about the rum shops in Barbados. Here I'll start with ordering your drink. While you are able to order by the glass, why would you when you can order by the bottle? Save the fancy cocktails for a bar. You may, however, be able to get a rum punch with no issue. Otherwise, if you're in the mood to get a little tipsy or downright roast (yes, drunk), then order a mini (abt 4 drinks) or flask. You will see in the left bottom area the two sizes next to each other. Or there's the full bottle for you and your friends. Order your chaser and you will be given a bowl of ice. While I love a good rum shop, it isn't often I actually see other women there. Sports, politics, or making "bare sport" (jokes) is what draws me to the rum shop (in addition to the cheap drinks).
over 5 years ago
Know your Rums
You have been drinking RUM all week, so its nice to take a break and be able to learn a little history of the local rum production. There was a short video about how Mount Gay got started, a tour of the museum, and then a few tastings. I'm not a big rum drinker but still enjoyed the tour. Our guide was fun & interactive! Try to go later in the day when its not very crowded.