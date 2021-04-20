St. Nicholas Abbey

Experience Barbados Back in Time

It’s worth the drive “down north” for a tour of this gorgeous residence built around 1658 of brick and limestone only 30 years after Barbados’ settlement by the British in 1627.



You may even find yourself echoing the sentiments of James Petri (nephew to Lt Col Stephen Cave of the Cave family of owners):



“I will never forget the first time I saw St Nicholas. We arrived after dark and the road wound up through mahogany plantations and lush vegetation. In the background the frogs were croaking merrily. My uncle had put on the floodlighting and suddenly we rounded the corner and there it was: the most stunningly beautiful building under the warm Caribbean night sky. I was completely overwhelmed.”



Yes, this is one spectacular, historic site.



And did I mention they now distill their own rum!?



(Purists will know that R.L. Seales had been providing their rum for years, but they only now began producing it themselves.)



A must stop.