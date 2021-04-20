St Nicholas Abbey
Barbados
Sun - Fri 10am - 3:30pm
St. Nicholas Abbey
A tour of St. Nicholas Abbey is a chance to explore one of the finest so-called great houses of Barbados. Not an actual abbey, the well-preserved Jacobean plantation mansion in the northern parish of St. Peter dates from the mid-17th century and is filled with antiques. On the mahogany tree–dotted manicured grounds, visitors can also see the old steam mill and rum distillery that are still in operation; the output from the latter, and other local products, are sold in the gift shop.
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
St. Nicholas Abbey
St. Nicholas Abbey is a distinctive treasure among Barbados’ many historic buildings. Erected in 1650 amid lush gardens, orchards, and gullies, the abbey includes one of three Jacobean-style homes remaining in the Western Hemisphere. Guided tours highlight the abbey’s 350-year history and visitors can explore the boiling house and distillery where St. Nicholas Abbey Rum is produced.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Join Annabelle for Heavenly Rum at St. Nicholas Abbey
Built around 1658 of brick and limestone only 30 years after Barbados’ settlement by the British in 1627, St. Nicholas Abbey is like a time capsule in the north of Barbados... That also makes its own rum!
The intricate depiction of the property and palm trees is individually sandblasted onto the bottles by a tireless young woman right there on the property. Once she has properly illustrated the bottles, she then engraves them by hand with their bottle number and date of bottling. When you visit, definitely stop by her workshop, but don’t be dismayed if she doesn’t make small talk, the woman is busy after all!
In a quirky bit of trivia, their distillery is named "Annabelle."
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Experience Barbados Back in Time
It’s worth the drive “down north” for a tour of this gorgeous residence built around 1658 of brick and limestone only 30 years after Barbados’ settlement by the British in 1627.
You may even find yourself echoing the sentiments of James Petri (nephew to Lt Col Stephen Cave of the Cave family of owners):
“I will never forget the first time I saw St Nicholas. We arrived after dark and the road wound up through mahogany plantations and lush vegetation. In the background the frogs were croaking merrily. My uncle had put on the floodlighting and suddenly we rounded the corner and there it was: the most stunningly beautiful building under the warm Caribbean night sky. I was completely overwhelmed.”
Yes, this is one spectacular, historic site.
And did I mention they now distill their own rum!?
(Purists will know that R.L. Seales had been providing their rum for years, but they only now began producing it themselves.)
A must stop.
