Harrisons Cave

Allen View, Barbados
Website
| +1 246-417-3700
Harrison's Cave

Located in the center of Barbados in the highlands, the Harrison's Cave underground system of rivers and caves is one of the Caribbean’s great natural wonders. Visitors tour deep inside the crystallized limestone caverns via small electric tramcars and are allowed to get off at certain points, including at a 15-meter-high (50-foot) "cathedral" and a "village" with multiple stalagmite columns. Lights illuminate the waterfalls, pools and magnificent geological formations.

By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

Brian Major
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Harrison’s Cave

Centuries of limestone erosion in Barbados’ northeast produced an extensive network of caves and gullies, highlighted by this underground cavern, which features colorful fields of crystallized limestone stalactites and stalagmites. Visitors tour the cave by tram, where they will find exhibits and interactive displays for adults and children.
Brian Major
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Harrison’s Cave

Harrison’s Cave is an underground cavern formed from crystallized limestone. Visitors tour the cave by tram, where they will find exhibits and interactive displays for adults and children.
christina p
almost 7 years ago

Harrison's Cave

For the longest time I avoided coming here. It's not that I'm afraid of caves...I just feel like all these caves look the same. I went to some in Spain, another in Virginia. I was convinced, however, because it was a nighttime trek through the caves, to see how the formations are slow and yet valuable to the existence of the island. I'm told the public is usually driven through with a tram of sorts but we were fortunate enough to sweat it out as we walked up and down the caves. I must say I was impressed. On the outside, there was also a music event on the evening I attended. While that is infrequent, I still recommend Harrison's Cave for anyone visiting Barbados for their 1st or 50th (like me) time.

