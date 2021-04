Harrisons Cave

For the longest time I avoided coming here. It's not that I'm afraid of caves...I just feel like all these caves look the same. I went to some in Spain , another in Virginia. I was convinced, however, because it was a nighttime trek through the caves, to see how the formations are slow and yet valuable to the existence of the island. I'm told the public is usually driven through with a tram of sorts but we were fortunate enough to sweat it out as we walked up and down the caves. I must say I was impressed. On the outside, there was also a music event on the evening I attended. While that is infrequent, I still recommend Harrison's Cave for anyone visiting Barbados for their 1st or 50th (like me) time.