Harrisons Cave

Harrison's Cave

Located in the center of Barbados in the highlands, the Harrison's Cave underground system of rivers and caves is one of the Caribbean’s great natural wonders. Visitors tour deep inside the crystallized limestone caverns via small electric tramcars and are allowed to get off at certain points, including at a 15-meter-high (50-foot) "cathedral" and a "village" with multiple stalagmite columns. Lights illuminate the waterfalls, pools and magnificent geological formations.