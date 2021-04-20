Where are you going?
Foursquare Rum Factory and Heritage Park

Four Roads, Barbados
Website
| +1 246-629-4500
Let Libations Lead to Learning, Love and more Liquor

Mon - Fri 7:30am - 4:30pm

Let Libations Lead to Learning, Love and more Liquor

It's not done idly when they eschew the term "distillery" in favor of "rum factory and heritage park" in the case of Foursquare.

As a "rum factory" they produce tremendous amounts of some of the most loved rums from Barbados. Naturally, you can find the exquisite Foursquare Rum here, but they also produce an exceptional line under the Doorly's label, plus another hard-drinking favorite named Old Brigand, among others.

And when it comes to the "heritage park" part, the grounds boast a kind of museum in the form of a field littered with antique rum manufacturing equipment, plus a rum educational pavilion, and most uniquely, an amphitheater for local musical and theatrical performances.

When you stop in, ask for a corn 'n oil!
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

