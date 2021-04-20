The Boatyard

Swimming with Turtles in Bridgetown Barbados

Some locals offered us to go swim with turtles. We took their boat, they offered us local Barbados Rhum while on our way( which is about 15-20 minutes away from the beach). We started by swimming with fishes at a small shipwreck (a lot of fishies !), and then went to encounter the beautiful Turtles of Barbados.

While we are swimming, The crew feed them with cookies so that more of them come. Unfortunately for us, it was rainy that day so we saw just a bit of em. But still, they were here just for us !



If you are in Barbados, this is a must.