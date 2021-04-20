The Boatyard
Bay Street, Bridgetown, Saint Michael, Bridgetown, Barbados
+1 246-826-4448
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Taking a day off at the Boatyard Beach BarThis is simply the best bar in Barbados ! We had a wonderful time, quite relaxing, with an amazing bar. For a cheap price ( I think it was like 12$), you get shuttle service, a free welcome drink, and a chair with an umbrella. The beach is amazing, you can jump in the water by swinging on a rope, there is a little bridge and nice accommodations. Locals also offers activities of many genres right on the spot, and we did a great one by swimming with Barbados Turtles (see other highlights). I highly recommend the Boatyard Beach Bar !
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Swimming with Turtles in Bridgetown Barbados
Some locals offered us to go swim with turtles. We took their boat, they offered us local Barbados Rhum while on our way( which is about 15-20 minutes away from the beach). We started by swimming with fishes at a small shipwreck (a lot of fishies !), and then went to encounter the beautiful Turtles of Barbados.
While we are swimming, The crew feed them with cookies so that more of them come. Unfortunately for us, it was rainy that day so we saw just a bit of em. But still, they were here just for us !
If you are in Barbados, this is a must.
While we are swimming, The crew feed them with cookies so that more of them come. Unfortunately for us, it was rainy that day so we saw just a bit of em. But still, they were here just for us !
If you are in Barbados, this is a must.