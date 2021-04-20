Where are you going?
Carib Beach Bar - Worthing Beach, Barbados

Worthing, Christ Church, Barbados
| +1 246-434-8400
The Best LIttle Beach Bar in Barbados Christ Church Barbados

Located on the island's unassuming south coast, down a street that doesn't even have a name (which isn't uncommon in Barbados) sits a little beach bar called the Carib. Wander up to the wood deck and smile at the Bajan waitress pulling double-duty behind the Mt. Gay Rum-lined bar, as she waves her hand at you, the universal sign for "just sit anywhere." Pull up a non-luxurious plastic chair and soon you'll find a cold Banks in your hand (the local brew - about the color of a Bud Light but with much more flavor) and a plate of steaming Bajan food on its way. The Carib, which I eat at almost daily during my time in Barbados (I've been to the island seven times), has the best flying fish on the island. Order yours platter or sandwich style, with sides of cou cou (a local dish about the consistency of mashed potatoes) and salad. Be sure and start your meal with a basket of pipping hot fish cakes - also the best on the island.

Luckily when you're done with lunch and ready for a nap, the beach is a few steps away. Grab a chair and an umbrella for $10 U.S. for the entire day. You probably have the beach to yourself, until school gets out when the local youth will stop by for a dip in the ocean and maybe a game of cricket.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

