Centre PompidouThe Centre Pompidou, France's national museum of modern art, led the way for steel-and-glass buildings in the 1970s. Now the museum leads the way in modern art with its extraordinary collection, currently the world's second largest. Masterpieces include Pablo Picasso's Parade and—one of my favorites—Tamara de Lempicka’s Young Girl in Green. Go for the museum, but check out the public library and the view of Paris that becomes more and more impressive as the museum's escalators rise from floor to floor. Spot the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Coeur (and perhaps a street entertainer or two with a gawking audience of kids) from the sprawling roof terrace.
Great Art and Better Views
If you want an amazing view of the Paris skyline—while also admiring one of Europe's best (and largest) modern and contemporary art collections—head to Centre Georges Pompidou, a museum, library and research center located in the 4th arrondissement near Les Halles and the Marais. This high-tech structure is variably loved and hated for its unique character. The peculiar skeletal design features industrial pipes and crisscrossed beams, with giant clear tube walkways that offer stunning wraparound views of Paris. Inside, you can browse an immense, diverse and rather exhausting collection, with iconic works by Andy Warhol, Max Ernst, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Edvard Munch and Gerhard Richter. There are special exhibitions throughout its seven floors; those on the lower level are usually free to the public. If you want to skip the art but still enjoy panoramic views of the City of Light, book a table at the fancy Georges restaurant on the top floor.
Pompidou Paris Skyline Dreaming
There are over 100 museums in Paris and at the modern Centre Pompidou even the building itself is a piece art. When the exterior sculpture garden areas are open, it is a real treat to soak up Ernst, Moore and Matisse while having all of Paris as the backdrop. I was fortunate enough to call this dynamic city my home for many years and finding new favorite vantage points to attempt to capture its scale, was always a fun challenge.
family fun for everyone!
The fountain at the Pompidou Center is a great place to rest your tired feet when exploring Paris. Nearby Marais offers falafel and middle eastern fare for reasonable prices. For a more traditional Parisian cafe meal head to the Place des Vosges to Ma Bourgogne. But if you find yourself out late late or looking for a meal on Christmas day - an old favorite Au Pied de Cochon serves everyday 24 hours a day. Start with the oysters and the renowned french onion soup and then have the eponymous specialty of the house. Near Les Halles this is one to remember
Paris Rooftops
Just another Perfect Paris shot of the ever changing sky -- great to be at the top of the Beaubourg to catch it from above, through the window! Try to get up above Paris whenever possible!
Georges Restaurant up on the Roof
This visionary restaurant interior is well worth the trip up to the top of the Beaubourg, and the price of an appetizer and drink. So many interesting nooks and crannies to spot and all of Paris below you!
This museum of modern art features unique paintings from 1900-1960 by artists Picasso, Pollock and Kandinsky. Works that show the progress of ideas in art, new dimensions of perception, portrayed by the artists that challenged the status quo to develop new artistic value will inspire your own creative vision to grow. The view from the top terrace is enough to rival Tour Eiffel, as you overlook the picturesque blue hued roofs of Paris. Many local cafés nearby to grab a croque monsieur and relish in the grandeur of Parisian life, as families and children sit around the large square outside. The architecture alone, entirely unique in its own right, is enough to open your eyes to the possibility of design.
The Modern Art Museum of Paris with unbeatable views of the city from the escalators!
Pompidou Center features the late 19th-20th-century art, including fauvist, cubist and surrealist works, pop art and contemporary works. You will find masterpieces by Picasso, Duchamp, and Kandinsky, as well as contemporary art pieces and installations by Andy Warhol, Dan Flavin, and Karla Black.
Paris for art lovers
One of the first differences I immediately noticed between London and Paris is that Paris museums are not free, which is quite sad for someone like me that likes quite a lot spending a few hours looking at artworks and learning a bit more about art. But there's a little trick if you want to feed your passion without going bankrupt: some of the most important sites, such as the Orsay, the Orangerie and the Centre Pompidou are actually free on the first Sunday of the month all year long, while the Louvre offers the same deal but only between October and March. So September's first Sunday has been dedicated to what it's considered to be the most interesting collection of modern and contemporary art: the National Museum of Modern Art in the Centre Pompidou. The building, also called the Beaubourg and designed by the Italian architects Renzo Piano and Gianfranco Franchini and the British Richard Rogers, is a whole cultural complex including a center for music and acoustic research, a vast public library and a space for temporary exhibitions. The museum is located between the 4th and 5th floors. The collections dates from 1905 to today and includes several works of art fro various artists: Picasso, Giacometti, Matisse....