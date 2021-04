One of the first differences I immediately noticed between London and Paris is that Paris museums are not free, which is quite sad for someone like me that likes quite a lot spending a few hours looking at artworks and learning a bit more about art. But there's a little trick if you want to feed your passion without going bankrupt: some of the most important sites, such as the Orsay, the Orangerie and the Centre Pompidou are actually free on the first Sunday of the month all year long, while the Louvre offers the same deal but only between October and March. So September's first Sunday has been dedicated to what it's considered to be the most interesting collection of modern and contemporary art: the National Museum of Modern Art in the Centre Pompidou. The building, also called the Beaubourg and designed by the Italian architects Renzo Piano and Gianfranco Franchini and the British Richard Rogers, is a whole cultural complex including a center for music and acoustic research, a vast public library and a space for temporary exhibitions. The museum is located between the 4th and 5th floors. The collections dates from 1905 to today and includes several works of art fro various artists: Picasso, Giacometti, Matisse....