Cooling Off In A Summer Highveld ThunderstormHot Summers in Johannesburg are held at bay by cool, late afternoon thunder showers.
The build up of clouds throughout the afternoon, catch amazing colours as the sun goes down and eventually culminate in a lightshow of epic proportions as lightning flickers through the heavens.
The afternoon that I captured the photo, I'd headed out to Suikerbosrand which is about 40 minutes from the old Johannesburg CBD. It's a great place away from all the traffic and big buildings of the city. Once we arrived it was only a short while before the clouds lit up and we were met fortunate to witness a scene reminiscent of a beautiful artwork