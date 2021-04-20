Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Suikerbosrand

R550, Heidelberg, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 439 6300
Cooling Off In A Summer Highveld Thunderstorm Heidelberg South Africa

Cooling Off In A Summer Highveld Thunderstorm

Hot Summers in Johannesburg are held at bay by cool, late afternoon thunder showers.

The build up of clouds throughout the afternoon, catch amazing colours as the sun goes down and eventually culminate in a lightshow of epic proportions as lightning flickers through the heavens.

The afternoon that I captured the photo, I'd headed out to Suikerbosrand which is about 40 minutes from the old Johannesburg CBD. It's a great place away from all the traffic and big buildings of the city. Once we arrived it was only a short while before the clouds lit up and we were met fortunate to witness a scene reminiscent of a beautiful artwork
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points