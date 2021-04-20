Nobu
1 Manele Bay Rd, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
| +1 808-565-2000
NobuIn 2012, one of the world's richest men—Oracle founder Larry Ellison—bought 97 percent of the island of Lanai. The single sweeping deal (reputed to cost $300 million) included the exquisite Four Seasons Resort, overlooking a marine reserve. The resort's dining experience par excellence is Nobu, where celebrity chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa presides over the perfect marriage of Japanese dishes and Peruvian ingredients. Kick things off with crispy Brussels sprouts or scallops with jalapeño salsa, then move on to sushi, hand rolls, or Wagyu beef. Save room for the Bento Box dessert with green tea ice cream and chocolate flourless cake. Or go old-school, if it's on the menu, and order the mochi pound cake backed by yuzu-cherry jelly and peanut butter ice cream.
Best sushi on Lana'i
The team from Nobu NYC (and designers behind the Malibu outpost) have brought their talents to Four Seasons Lana'i. Sushi by the firepit with sea views is a winning combo. And...they have a gluten free menu on request!