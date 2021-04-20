Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nobu

1 Manele Bay Rd, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
Website
| +1 808-565-2000
Nobu Lanai City Hawaii United States
Best sushi on Lana'i Lanai City Hawaii United States
Nobu Lanai City Hawaii United States
Best sushi on Lana'i Lanai City Hawaii United States

Nobu

In 2012, one of the world's richest men—Oracle founder Larry Ellison—bought 97 percent of the island of Lanai. The single sweeping deal (reputed to cost $300 million) included the exquisite Four Seasons Resort, overlooking a marine reserve. The resort's dining experience par excellence is Nobu, where celebrity chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa presides over the perfect marriage of Japanese dishes and Peruvian ingredients. Kick things off with crispy Brussels sprouts or scallops with jalapeño salsa, then move on to sushi, hand rolls, or Wagyu beef. Save room for the Bento Box dessert with green tea ice cream and chocolate flourless cake. Or go old-school, if it's on the menu, and order the mochi pound cake backed by yuzu-cherry jelly and peanut butter ice cream.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stacy Small
almost 7 years ago

Best sushi on Lana'i

The team from Nobu NYC (and designers behind the Malibu outpost) have brought their talents to Four Seasons Lana'i. Sushi by the firepit with sea views is a winning combo. And...they have a gluten free menu on request!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points