Spice Market

75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Website
| +212 5243-91770
The Medina's Second Square Marrakech Morocco
The Medina's Second Square Marrakech Morocco
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

The Medina's Second Square

If the Djemaa el Fna is the epicenter of Marrakech, the Rahba Lakdima—otherwise known as the Place des Épices, or Spice Traders Square—is surely the epicenter of the medina itself. Bursting with rambunctious energy and high-voltage color, the market is lined on one side by mysterious herbalists and spice traders selling everything from snakeskins to rose petals to ras el hanout (the famous Moroccan spice blend), and by carpet sellers on the other. Venture to the latter’s lair around 4 p.m. when sellers come down from the mountain villages, and you’ll be treated to the spectacle of them plying their trade with the professionals. And in the middle, heaps of woven baskets and woolen skullcaps are piled high. There’s no better place to sit and watch this daily theater unfold than at the Café des Épices, the first of several that have now opened there, but still our favorite for excellent coffee, fresh salads, sandwiches, and tagines.
By Tara Stevens , AFAR Local Expert

Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Incredible spices.

I'm a cook and I love the spice markets. This is what I brought back as gifts. The smells and colors are heady. The Moroccan Cumin is the best in the world, and I brought back a large bag full!

