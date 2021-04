Rest and Relax at White Sulphur Springs

If you're road tripping the King's Scenic Byway, you know a thing or two about covering great distances—and you also know that the perfect day in the West ends with a soak in a hot spring, or bubbling sulfur pool. Spa Hot Springs Hotel at White Sulphur Springs makes for a great family stop, a place to rest and rejuvenate muscles weary from the road, and spend a few days exploring what has become one of Montana 's most exciting winter adventure destinations.