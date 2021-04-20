Where are you going?
Bair Museum

MT-294, Montana, USA
Website
For the Sake of Western Tradition White Sulphur Springs Montana United States

For the Sake of Western Tradition

The Charles M. Bair family home in White Sulphur Springs is a work of American art, and houses one of the country's most important Native artifact collections, paintings by Edward S. Curtis, Joseph Sharp, and other important regional, national, and international artists.

The museum makes for a great family day trip, whether you and your brood are looking for exposure to Western artists or after a pretty place for a picnic.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

