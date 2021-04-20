Bair Museum
MT-294, Montana, USA
Photo courtesy of The Bair Museum/bairfamilymuseum.org
For the Sake of Western TraditionThe Charles M. Bair family home in White Sulphur Springs is a work of American art, and houses one of the country's most important Native artifact collections, paintings by Edward S. Curtis, Joseph Sharp, and other important regional, national, and international artists.
The museum makes for a great family day trip, whether you and your brood are looking for exposure to Western artists or after a pretty place for a picnic.