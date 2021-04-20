Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Souks

Al Fahidi Area, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 221 5555
Browsing the Souks Dubai United Arab Emirates
Dubai United Arab Emirates
Browsing the Souks Dubai United Arab Emirates
Dubai United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Wed 9am - 11pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 1am

Browsing the Souks

Dubai's souks, or open-air markets, are the best spots to haggle for everything from 22carat bracelets to essential oils. Don't be afraid to ask questions: most vendors are happy to show you how to wrap a pashmina scarf or recommend the right spice for your lamb salona. The souks are located on both sides of Dubai Creek and are easily reachable from one another either by foot or aboard one of the traditional abras (wooden water-taxis), about a 10-minute ride across.

By Laura Kiniry

More Recommendations

Kevin Wenning
over 5 years ago

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points