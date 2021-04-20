Souks
Al Fahidi Area, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 221 5555
Sun - Wed 9am - 11pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 1am
Browsing the SouksDubai's souks, or open-air markets, are the best spots to haggle for everything from 22carat bracelets to essential oils. Don't be afraid to ask questions: most vendors are happy to show you how to wrap a pashmina scarf or recommend the right spice for your lamb salona. The souks are located on both sides of Dubai Creek and are easily reachable from one another either by foot or aboard one of the traditional abras (wooden water-taxis), about a 10-minute ride across.
