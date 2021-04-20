Seosan-si, Chungcheongnam-do
Seosan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea
FiascoIt is easy to get lost, even with a local!
We started the day with high hopes, myself and three others took a bus from Seoul to Seosan and when we arrived at the Seosan Bus Terminal our Korean friend found the correct bus going to Gaeshimsa (the temple pictured above), a temple just outside Seosan, Korea. We asked the driver and he confirmed our destination. What no one failed to tell us was that the "stop" for Gaeshimsa wasn't actually that close to Gaeshimsa.
We walked for an hour or so through rural Korea with only sporadic farm houses dotting the valley. The farther we walked the fewer vehicles we saw, eventually we resorted to sticking out a thumb. A car stopped and told us we were getting close to the temple but still had a ways to walk. The kind driver told the four of us to pile into his Kia and in 15 minutes we arrived at the temple. We thanked our driver and made the short hike into the woods to be greeted by the sight above. Definitely worth it.
Do yourself a favor and take a cab from the Seosan Bus Terminal or ask a worker at the Terminal for buses that run to the actual temple not just a stop called Gaeshimsa.