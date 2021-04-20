Santa Iglesia Catedral De Oviedo
Plaza Alfonso II el Casto, s/n, 33003 Oviedo, Asturias, Spain
+34 985 21 96 42
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Visit an Immaculate Monument in OviedoLocated in the heart of Asturias is a charming, lesser known city, Oviedo. Oviedo is often passed up in visits to Spain, but should not be missed!
The Cathedral of Oviedo stands proudly in the main city square, and the beautiful carved facade keeps the locals company as they spend their day catching up with friends, or sitting silently in admiration of the building. There is a nominal fee to enter, but once inside you will be swept away.
The Camara Santa is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, but what I enjoyed most was the chiseled statues which seemed to be supporting the ceiling in the Apostolario.
I had the luck of being in a group which paid the donation to have the alter lit up, and will cherish that warm glow for years to come.… Make the trip to Oviedo and see small town Spanish life for yourself!
Photo by David Sanz/Flickr.