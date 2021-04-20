Where are you going?
Rue de Nimy

Down the Rue Nimy Mons Belgium

Starting from the main square in the southern Belgian city of Mons, is the rue Nimy. On the road just a few buildings up is the Plaza Art cinema house, which has been around almost 100 years and is one of the few cinemas in the French speaking part of Belgium that plays movies in their original language. (Like the French just across the border, they tend to dub every movie that comes into the country.)

Further down the road is St. Elisabeth's Church, which has been around since the 16th century but had been rebuilt due to fires, etc.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

