Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pula Arena

Flavijevska ul., 52100, Pula, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 219 028
Pula Arena Croatia
Pula Ruins Croatia
Pula Arena Croatia
Pula Ruins Croatia

Pula Arena

The sixth-largest Roman amphitheater still standing today, the Pula Arena is Croatia’s most magnificent classical monument—and reason enough to check out Pula, Istria’s main city. Built in the 1st century C.E. during the rule of Emperor Vespasian, this oval-shaped stunner once hosted gladiator fights and could hold up to 23,000 spectators. Today, visitors can roam freely through the small underground chambers and enjoy the sweeping ocean views. During the summer months, the arena doubles as the most imposing stage in all of Croatia, hosting several concerts and film festivals.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Erin Young
almost 7 years ago

Pula Ruins

This is the ancient Roman Arena at Pula on the Istria Peninsula. Istria, which is currently a part of Croatia but has also been part of been a part of the Venetian Empire, the Austrian Empire, Italy, and Yugoslavia. As a result, the area is a wonderful mix of all these cultures.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points