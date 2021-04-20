Rippon Vineyard & Winery
246 Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd, Wanaka 9381, New Zealand
+64 3-443 8084
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 5pm
The Most Photographed Winery in the WorldLocated on Lake Wanaka in New Zealand, Rippon Winery is as well known for its view as it is for its wine. For more than 25 years, the Mills family has been producing world class wines on their family estate overlooking Lake Wanaka. Like many New Zealand wines, the reds were a personal favorite reflecting the rich soil and kind summer temperatures of the lake region. The view is king here though so don’t forget your camera when you visit.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sippin' Wine at Rippon Winery & Vineyard
This place is more than wine. Besides a superb New Zealand sauvignon blanc, Rippon Winery boasts a stunning view of Lake Wanaka. Post up for an hour or for the day to enjoy the sights and sips of fine living.
Family Travel Correspondent
almost 7 years ago
Only in New Zealand: GolfCross!
Not far from Queenstown, there’s the small laid-back town of Wanaka. Even though it’s primarily a stop over to the west coast’s more “must-see” attractions, as is so often the case during a road trip, it’s the road less traveled that seems to deliver the unexpected surprises.
Before leaving town, I inadvertently learned of a strictly New Zealand sport called Golf Cross. I was in a sporting goods store (which in New Zealand, seem to outnumber Starbucks) when I noticed an oval golf ball shaped like a football behind the counter. Initially, I mistook it for a gag gift, but after inquiring further, I learned that it’s used in golf cross, which is played like golf, but uses suspended goals instead of holes.
Because there was one of just four places to play just five minutes away, I suggested to Carol we cancel the day’s planned hike for a family round of golf cross. When she found out the course was located on Rippon Vineyard, she was sold. So we spent a gorgeous New Zealand early summer wine tasting and playing golf cross as a family, all while admiring Lake Wanaka and the Remarkable Mountains in the near distance. And because the “ball” flies much straighter than a traditional round one, the boys loved it.
Before leaving town, I inadvertently learned of a strictly New Zealand sport called Golf Cross. I was in a sporting goods store (which in New Zealand, seem to outnumber Starbucks) when I noticed an oval golf ball shaped like a football behind the counter. Initially, I mistook it for a gag gift, but after inquiring further, I learned that it’s used in golf cross, which is played like golf, but uses suspended goals instead of holes.
Because there was one of just four places to play just five minutes away, I suggested to Carol we cancel the day’s planned hike for a family round of golf cross. When she found out the course was located on Rippon Vineyard, she was sold. So we spent a gorgeous New Zealand early summer wine tasting and playing golf cross as a family, all while admiring Lake Wanaka and the Remarkable Mountains in the near distance. And because the “ball” flies much straighter than a traditional round one, the boys loved it.