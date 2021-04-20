Rippon Vineyard & Winery

Only in New Zealand: GolfCross!

Not far from Queenstown, there’s the small laid-back town of Wanaka. Even though it’s primarily a stop over to the west coast’s more “must-see” attractions, as is so often the case during a road trip, it’s the road less traveled that seems to deliver the unexpected surprises.



Before leaving town, I inadvertently learned of a strictly New Zealand sport called Golf Cross. I was in a sporting goods store (which in New Zealand, seem to outnumber Starbucks) when I noticed an oval golf ball shaped like a football behind the counter. Initially, I mistook it for a gag gift, but after inquiring further, I learned that it’s used in golf cross, which is played like golf, but uses suspended goals instead of holes.



Because there was one of just four places to play just five minutes away, I suggested to Carol we cancel the day’s planned hike for a family round of golf cross. When she found out the course was located on Rippon Vineyard, she was sold. So we spent a gorgeous New Zealand early summer wine tasting and playing golf cross as a family, all while admiring Lake Wanaka and the Remarkable Mountains in the near distance. And because the “ball” flies much straighter than a traditional round one, the boys loved it.

