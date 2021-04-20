Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hundertwasser public toilets

Gillies St, Kawakawa 0210, New Zealand
Public Toilets as Public Art Kawakawa New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Public Toilets as Public Art

Friedensreich Hundertwasser was an Austrian architect who called straight lines "the devil's tools." He moved to New Zealand near the end of his life and settled near Kawakawa, north of Auckland. When the town of Kawakawa decided to renovate its public toilets, in 1998, Hundertwasser leapt into action and applied his fantastical style—part Gaudi, part Klimt—to this most humble of facilities. It was his last project before he died.

It's a random place to stop, but if you're going to the Bay of Islands from Auckland and have any interest in architecture and architectural curiosities, it makes for an entertaining quick stop.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points