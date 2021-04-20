Rincón de la Vieja National Park
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
| +506 2666 5051
Tue - Sun 8am - 3:30pm
Thermal Hot Springs, Rio NegroThe thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin Rincón de La Vieja, the springs were accessible by horseback or vehicle, followed by a short hike and crossing a rather dubious hanging bridge. The pools are heated by the Rincón de La Vieja Volcano, so you definitely want to test the steaming water. There are seven pools to sample of different shapes, sizes and temperatures. The first pool was too hot to plunge more than our toes into. And the pool that was "just right" was the last one, which happened to be ideally situated next to the churning river. After two days of horseback riding, hiking, canyon ziplining and rappelling, it was great to unwind at this private oasis. If a rainforest/volcano adventure beckons you, I recommend staying at Hacienda Guachipelin Rincón de La Vieja and getting an adventure pass from Adventure Tours--both are at Rincón de La Vieja National Park.
Rincón de la Vieja National Park by Horseback
At the Hacienda Guachipelin Rincón de la Vieja, an eco lodge and a working horse and cattle ranch, we happily took advantage of the adventure pass that combined four activities.
Adventure Tours, located conveniently at the hotel, organized the activities, which featured nature (horseback riding, hiking), adventure (canyon zip lining and rappelling, white water rafting, tubing) and relaxation (thermal springs).
In two days we checked off all of the above but started with a leisurely gallop on horseback through the tropical forest.
The guided mountain ride with a sabanero Guanacastecos (a Guanacaste cowboy) started at 6:00 a.m. while mist still lingered on the flora. It was like being immersed in a lush fairy tale--hearing birds in the canopy, seeing wild horses grazing in the distance, and meandering past waterfalls. The ride then wound down with a dip in bubbling pools, heated by the Rincon de la Vieja Volcano, and finished with a volcanic clay mud bath.
Rooms (single/double) at the Hacienda are about $79-$96. The adventure pass is about $80 per person.
Stay AND Do: http://www.guachipelin.com/en/tours.html
Hike Rincon de la Vieja
Rincon de la Vieja National Park is located about half an hour north of Liberia, Costa Rica, in the west coast province of Guancaste. To enter the park you will have to drive down a 14-mile bumpy dirt road and pay an entrance fee of $7 per person. Once you have signed in at the park station, you are free to hike the well marked trails through the tropical forest where you are able to view mud pots, waterfalls, hot springs, "volcancitos," mineral deposits, wildlife, and foliage.
A steaming, churning fumarole to experience the awe of a volcano.
Standing and watching the power of the earth is mesmerizing.