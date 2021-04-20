Where are you going?
Restaurant Ca'n Boqueta

Gran Via, 43, 07100 Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain
+34 971 63 83 98
Tue - Fri 1pm - 3pm
Tue - Sat 7:45pm - 9:30pm
Sat 1:30pm - 3pm

Ca'n Boqueta: Bargain Fine-Dining in Mallorca

At lunch, Chef Xisco Martorell offers a bargain five-course menu del día. It might include black rice risotto with squid. For wine, try the Chateau Paquita, a blend based on the region’s revived Callet grape. Gran Via, 43; 34/971-638-398

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

