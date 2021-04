Restaurant Ca'n Boqueta

Ca'n Boqueta: Bargain Fine-Dining in Mallorca

At lunch, Chef Xisco Martorell offers a bargain five-course menu del día. It might include black rice risotto with squid. For wine, try the Chateau Paquita, a blend based on the region’s revived Callet grape. Gran Via, 43; 34/971-638-398This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here