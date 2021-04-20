Restaurant Ca'n Boqueta
Gran Via, 43, 07100 Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain
+34 971 63 83 98
Photo courtesy of Restaurant Ca'n Boqueta
Tue - Fri 1pm - 3pm
Tue - Sat 7:45pm - 9:30pm
Sat 1:30pm - 3pm
Ca'n Boqueta: Bargain Fine-Dining in MallorcaAt lunch, Chef Xisco Martorell offers a bargain five-course menu del día. It might include black rice risotto with squid. For wine, try the Chateau Paquita, a blend based on the region’s revived Callet grape. Gran Via, 43; 34/971-638-398
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
