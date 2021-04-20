Rattlesnake Saloon
1292 Mt Mills Rd
| +1 256-370-7220
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm
Chowing Down at Tuscumbia's Rattlesnake SaloonWhether you want to hit the trails, chow down on Southern-style vittles, or relax over a beer, you can't lose at Seven Springs Lodge and Rattlesnake Saloon. Nestled under a natural stone bluff that once sheltered Native Americans, the off-the-beaten-path hotel, restaurant and bar serves up Southern hospitality alongside lumberjack-size meals in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
After piling into an open pick-up with other hungry diners, we trucked down to the cave-like eatery, where starters include crispy onion rings, fried jalapeño peppers (“Snake Eyes and Tails”), breaded and fried pickles (“Bronco Bits”) and Wild Bill Cody chicken wings, spiced for any heat tolerance. Bring an appetite for “The Gigantor”—two pounds of ground beef, a pound of fries, half-pound of onion rings, and a pitcher any beverage to wash it all down. It’s enough to feed four, but eat it yourself in less than 45 minutes and it’s gratis.
In addition to serving meals as big as local legends, the eclectic establishment offers silo-style accommodations at Seven Springs Lodge, where Alabama's oldest Indian burial remains were found 8,000 years ago. Nestled on 20,000+ acres of woodland in the foothills of the Cumberland Mountains, the facility caters to local and visiting equestrians from February through October. The historic area is laced with picturesque trails along the Mississippi River and through neighboring 30,000-acre Freedom Hills State Forest.