Qutub Shahi Tombs Qutub Shahi Tombs, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Qutub Shahi Tombs The tombs of the legendary Qutub Shahi kings are less than a mile away from Banjara Darwaza of the Golconda Fort. Planned and built by the Qutub Shahis, the tombs are considered the oldest historical monuments in Hyderabad. The structures are built in Persian, Pathan, and Hindu architectural styles using grey granite with stucco ornamentation. Qutub Shahi is also the only monument worldwide where an entire dynasty has been buried at a single place.