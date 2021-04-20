Where are you going?
Quai des États-Unis

Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice, France
Believe it or not, this was a day in Nice in early January—the middle of winter! Not sure if we were just lucky that day, but it was dazzling and picture perfect. Walking (or rollerblading) along the promenade was a perfect way to spend a lazy morning after a night at Wayne's Bar.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Breakfast by the Beach in Nice

Nice was one of the most dazzling places I visited on my trip. Constantly I couldn't help but repeat over and over how beautiful it was. I loved this mural on the side of an old building alongside a cafe that was on the main promenade overlooking the white pebble beach and azure ocean. Perfect place for caramel and apple crepes!

