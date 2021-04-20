Quai des États-Unis Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice, France

Beau Rivage for a Reason Believe it or not, this was a day in Nice in early January—the middle of winter! Not sure if we were just lucky that day, but it was dazzling and picture perfect. Walking (or rollerblading) along the promenade was a perfect way to spend a lazy morning after a night at Wayne's Bar.