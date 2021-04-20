Quai des États-Unis
Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice, France
Beau Rivage for a ReasonBelieve it or not, this was a day in Nice in early January—the middle of winter! Not sure if we were just lucky that day, but it was dazzling and picture perfect. Walking (or rollerblading) along the promenade was a perfect way to spend a lazy morning after a night at Wayne's Bar.
almost 7 years ago
Breakfast by the Beach in Nice
Nice was one of the most dazzling places I visited on my trip. Constantly I couldn't help but repeat over and over how beautiful it was. I loved this mural on the side of an old building alongside a cafe that was on the main promenade overlooking the white pebble beach and azure ocean. Perfect place for caramel and apple crepes!