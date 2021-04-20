Fenocchio 2 Pl. Rossetti, 06300 Nice, France

The BEST Ice Cream in the World On our recent trip to France we had the best ice cream we’ve had. Ever. Anywhere.



We chanced on Fenocchio while we were driving along the French Riviera. On probing a couple of locals, we found out that it is something of an institution in Nice. We couldn't shy away from trying it out could we?



We found the gelateria easily in Nice’s Old Town. Beware - there are lots of ice cream parlours with similar names in the area. But there is a queue only outside one shop - Fenoccio’s gelateria. We bought a couple of scoops of ice-cream and went back for seconds.



Our gluttony did not stop there. For the next four days, we went to Fenoccio’s gelateria every day till it was time to catch the flight back home. That's how good it is.



Fenocchio’s ice creams are creamy and intensely flavoured. They have a number of crazy flavours including cactus and dozens of traditional flavours including chocolate, hazelnut, and strawberry. Our favourite was the orange blossom ice cream, a flavour indigenous to the South of France.



Make sure you pop in for a scoop (or ten) if you happen to be in the area.