Putucusi Putucusi, Peru

Hiking Putucusi Putucusi is a member of the chain of the mountains which includes Machu Picchu that makes a great day hike. This hike is not for the faint of heart though, because the first third of the 3-4 hour journey is not actually a hike at all, but a climb on preposterously long ladders. The ladders are affixed to nearly vertical mountain faces and, with no safety equipment, are quite terrifying. However, half the fun of this hike is conquering the ladders. After the ladders the hike continues through some of the nicest rainforest in the area and then arrives into a more open habitat for the last third of the trail. Only when you reach the very top do you get a view of Machu Picchu, a unique side-view. Besides the ladders, the hike is a fairly easy one, is highly recommended, and is free! To arrive at the entrance of the Putucusi trail follow the train tracks from Aguas Calientes toward Machu Picchu. Just after the last hotel on the left you will see a stairway going up to the right. Follow that trail all the way to the top.