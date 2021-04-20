Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park
Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines
Puerto Princesa Underground RiverPuerto Princesa Underground River is set in a protected area of the St. Paul Mountain Range in Palawan. It’s a five-mile stretch of the Cabayugan River that runs through a huge limestone cave and directly into the West Philippine Sea near Sabang village (the bottom half of the river is tidal). Announced as one of the New7Wonders of Nature in 2012, it's hard to fully envision unless you experience it for yourself. Reservations are required for the tours, which enter the underground river on a small boat. The boatman manually paddles you in as the light fades, the water becomes pitch-black, and you almost lose sight of the person beside you. The boatman will then start flashing his tiny light on the stalactites, stalagmites, and other rock formations you pass. The tour takes about 45 minutes and covers only a mile or so of the river (the inner portion is closed to the public).
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park
Situated 76 kilometers (47 miles) northwest of Puerto Princesa in the Saint Paul Mountain Range, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to a complete "mountain-to-sea" ecosystem. It has some of the most important old-growth forests in Asia, which form a major habitat for wildlife, as well as limestone landscapes and the park’s highlight: a spectacular cave system with stalactite and stalagmite formations and a six-kilometer (four-mile) underground river that emerges directly into the sea.
almost 7 years ago
Underground River
Voted by unesco as one of the 7 natural wonders of the world
almost 7 years ago
Underground river in Sabang
In Sabang you must pay a visit to this huge underground river in which you can find amazing countless figure-liked stones. The guide will tell you a lot of stories made based on the shape of them. An outra-astro experience!
almost 7 years ago
Hole in the Wall
The mix of excitement and hesitation, as your guide paddles into this subterranean river, is undeniable. Everything becomes pitch-dark. Vision-independent birds fly through and bump into you. Bats hover. Other guides’ whispering tones echo. With the minimal light that is allowed to be transmitted through a battery-powered lamp, the secrets that lie in this cave will slowly come to unravel. .