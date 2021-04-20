Pleasure House Oysters Pleasure House Point, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, USA

Virginia is for Oysters Conventional wisdom says that one should only eat oysters in months that end in "ber," but that means for an awfully oyster-less winter and summer. Now that oyster-harvesting technology has improved, you can enjoy one on the half shell year-round, and Virginia's waters are known for some of the best bivalves.



The Lynnhaven River has been famed for their oysters as far back as the 1600s, until environmental conditions closed the river in the 1960s. Pleasure House Oysters is trying to bring back the Lynnhaven oyster, offering tours of their farm and the river, taking up to six people out on a boat for a two-hour tour.



If you prefer to slurp on the shore, Lynnhaven oysters are also served at Virginia Beach restaurants Terrapin, Eurasia, and Zoe's Steak and Seafood anytime.









