Pleasure House Oysters

Pleasure House Point, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, USA
Website
Virginia is for Oysters Virginia Beach Virginia United States

Virginia is for Oysters

Conventional wisdom says that one should only eat oysters in months that end in "ber," but that means for an awfully oyster-less winter and summer. Now that oyster-harvesting technology has improved, you can enjoy one on the half shell year-round, and Virginia's waters are known for some of the best bivalves.

The Lynnhaven River has been famed for their oysters as far back as the 1600s, until environmental conditions closed the river in the 1960s. Pleasure House Oysters is trying to bring back the Lynnhaven oyster, offering tours of their farm and the river, taking up to six people out on a boat for a two-hour tour.

If you prefer to slurp on the shore, Lynnhaven oysters are also served at Virginia Beach restaurants Terrapin, Eurasia, and Zoe's Steak and Seafood anytime.




By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
