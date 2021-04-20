Blackwater Vineyards 4280 Blackwater Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457, USA

A Vineyard for Grape-Lovers Just outside Virginia Beach, there is a vineyard open to the public each fall, but unlike most vineyards, there's no wine. Blackwater Vineyards is a pick-your-own farm for fresh grapes, with ten varieties of Muscadine and Scuppernong grapes for eating. Both grapes are native to the south, known for their thick skins and taste as sweet as candy.



Blackwater Vineyards is open September and October, as long as there are grapes for the picking. Open daily from 8 a.m. to dark. Call (757) 421-9161 to confirm opening days and picking season.



