Old Coast Guard Station
2401 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
| +1 757-422-1587
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 5pm
Spooky Ships and Ghost LoreThe Virginia Beach Coast Guard Station was the first in the country, and has seen more than its fair share of tragedy and legend in more than 100 years. The site now houses a small museum and gift shop, and also leads a walking tour (with a historically dressed guide), focusing on shipwrecks, ghosts, witches, and other spooky local lore. Learn about the residents of the Surfmen's Cemetery and the trial-by-water of Virginia's only convicted witch.
In September and October leading up to Halloween, the tours are held every Friday night at 7 p.m. and by appointment at other times. Tours begin at the Old Coast Guard Station and last around an hour and a half.