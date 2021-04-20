Where are you going?
Cape Henry Lighthouse

583 Atlantic Ave, Fort Story, VA 23459, USA
Website
| +1 757-422-9421
Climb an Illuminated Lighthouse at Night Virginia Beach Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Climb an Illuminated Lighthouse at Night

Once a year, the old Cape Henry lighthouse is illuminated for the holiday season, and visitors are allowed to climb it at night to enjoy views lit by Christmas lights. This season will be the last chance the lighthouse is open to the public before a dune restoration project begins in January 2015.

Children must be at least 42" tall to climb the lighthouse, and cannot be carried. The lighthouse is on an active military base, and all visitors over 16 must have ID.

The illumination ceremony will take place on December 4th at 5:30pm, with climbs every Friday night from December 5-26 until 7pm.

By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

