Cape Henry Lighthouse
583 Atlantic Ave, Fort Story, VA 23459, USA
| +1 757-422-9421
Photo courtesy of Preservation Virginia
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Climb an Illuminated Lighthouse at NightOnce a year, the old Cape Henry lighthouse is illuminated for the holiday season, and visitors are allowed to climb it at night to enjoy views lit by Christmas lights. This season will be the last chance the lighthouse is open to the public before a dune restoration project begins in January 2015.
Children must be at least 42" tall to climb the lighthouse, and cannot be carried. The lighthouse is on an active military base, and all visitors over 16 must have ID.
The illumination ceremony will take place on December 4th at 5:30pm, with climbs every Friday night from December 5-26 until 7pm.