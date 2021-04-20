Where are you going?
Pirongia Forest Park

A Waterfall Fit For A King Honikiwi New Zealand

A Waterfall Fit For A King

The area known as King Country on the North Island of New Zealand remains one of the island's least populated areas.

Dripping in dense foliage and riddled with a network of underground cave systems, this area was the final holdout of the Māori leader King Tawhiao.

Head of the Waikato tribes and the second Māori King, Tawhiao and his loyal followers put up stiff enough resistance that for years the King Country was regarded as a "no-man's land" for white settlers and farmers.

Although the region was eventually integrated and settled, the King Country still remains a little-visited corner of the island where waterfalls such as this one cascade to an audience of few.
By Kyle Ellison , AFAR Local Expert

