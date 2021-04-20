Parroquia de la Santa Veracruz
Av. Hidalgo 51, Guerrero, 06300 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5512 8940
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
A Church Is Not a Church Is Not a ChurchMuch like traveling in Europe, it can seem, after a few days in Mexico City, that there are just too many churches to see. Cathedral fatigue sets in and your eyes glaze over at the thought of seeing one more gilt altar.
If you walk by without knowing the history of these structures, that ambivalence is understandable. But learn a bit about the structures and, just as important, where they are set, and you'll soon see that a church is not just any church.
This one, the church of Santa Veracruz, which sits on a plaza by the same name and is surrounded by a few museums, including the Museo Franz Mayer (Mexico's most important design museum) and Museo de la Estampa (a graphic design museum). The original church that was built here in 1586 was considered the third most important in Mexico City and was one of the churches that comprised a multi-church Stations of the Cross.
Over the centuries, the poor soil under the foundation, a series of earthquakes, and flooding made it necessary to rebuild the church. The current structure dates to 1759, when construction began.