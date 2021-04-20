Where are you going?
Parc Leopold

1000 Brussels, Belgium
Organic Ice-Cream Cart in Brussels

Parc Leopold is a little hidden gem near the EU Commission buildings in Brussels. There are plenty of shady benches surrounding a duck pond and it’s generally a quiet, family-friendly green space. Recently, the best thing about Parc Leopold is the appearance of an old-school ice-cream cart, selling organic, artisanal gelato.

Le Petit Nuage (the little cloud) serves around six different varieties of ice-cream and sorbet, all hand-made from organic ingredients, by owner Yoan. The mango sorbet was so flavourful and refreshing on a hot summer day, I had to go back for more.

You can spot Le Petit Nuage’s blue and white cart parked in various spots around the Parc Leopold (just follow the long line of smiling customers) or listen for the jingle of the bells as Yoan slowly peddles around the pond and flag him down. You’ll be glad you did!
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

