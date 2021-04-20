Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Panama Canal

Colón, Panama
Website
| +507 474-0712
Transiting the Locks of the Panama Canal Colon Panama

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 4pm

Transiting the Locks of the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal is amazing from every aspect. After watching ships pass through the locks from two visitors centers, I went aboard the Variety Voyager, a 72-passenger cruise ship to transit the canal myself.

Because it's a smaller ship, I really got the sense of scale as we rose up 85 feet at the Atlantic-side Gatun locks, where this photo was taken.

I'm not an overly patriotic person, but seeing the canal firsthand, I was in awe of what the U.S. accomplished here 100 years ago.
By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points