Transiting the Locks of the Panama CanalThe Panama Canal is amazing from every aspect. After watching ships pass through the locks from two visitors centers, I went aboard the Variety Voyager, a 72-passenger cruise ship to transit the canal myself.
Because it's a smaller ship, I really got the sense of scale as we rose up 85 feet at the Atlantic-side Gatun locks, where this photo was taken.
I'm not an overly patriotic person, but seeing the canal firsthand, I was in awe of what the U.S. accomplished here 100 years ago.