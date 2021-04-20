Pagudpud Beach Sitio Regta, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, Philippines

This Is Paradise - Pagudpud Beach Travel on the large island of Luzon, in the Philippines, can be rough, to say the least, due to traffic-congested roads and road blocks, but if you can make your way to the farthest point north on the Philippine Archipelago you will be rewarded by a true paradise called Pagudpud Beach!



The sand is white like sugar and the water crystal clear. The bay is filled with a plethora of wildlife and sea creatures, and the calm waters are perfect for snorkeling right from the sandy beach.



Although Pagudpud is a well-known tourist destination, I have never seen the beaches packed with tourists (my family is from a nearby village called Bacarra) and it isn't hard to find a long stretch of beach to have all to yourself. The beaches here are truly remote.



Spend the entire day snorkeling and eating fresh fruit and seafood that can easily be purchased roadside. I recommend staying for the sunsets, which are magnificent over the China Sea.