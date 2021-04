Necklace Road Necklace Rd, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Bike Necklace Road at Dusk Necklace Road is a main boulevard in Hyderabad, adjacent to Hussain Sagar Lake. Grab a cycle and head out at dusk when the boulevard comes alive with locals socializing and sampling fast food at Eat Street. Check out the views and People's Plaza, a recreational area that features concerts, exhibitions, sporting events, and entertainment. Necklace Road also connects to Sanjeevaiah Park and Jalavihar Water Park.