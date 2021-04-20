Nayara Resort, Spa & Gardens 702 road 21007, Provincia de Alajuela, La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Nayara Resort, Spa & Gardens Nestled within the tropical vegetation at the foot of Arenal Volcano National Park, the award-winning Nayara Resort’s 50 hillside bungalows offer luxurious respite after a morning spent hiking, rafting, zip-lining, canyoning, or indulging in any number of other outdoor adventures the area is famous for. All of the freestanding deluxe casitas and villas feature pristinely polished dark-wood floors, wraparound decks with hammocks and two-person Jacuzzis, gardens with outdoor showers, and views of either the volcano or jungle canopy. At day’s end, lounge in the pool with a piña colada from the swim-up bar, or retreat to the open-air spa, perched above a lush ravine, to indulge in a volcanic-mud massage. Your hardest decision comes in the evening, when you have to decide between five restaurants for your dinner: Peckish types might go for the tapas at Nostalgia Bar (though a five-course dinner with wine pairings is also available), but the steaks, grilled seafood, and pasta at Altamira Restaurant will satisfy hungrier appetites.