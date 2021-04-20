Where are you going?
Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji

11 Nanuku Drive Pacific Harbour Fiji Pacific Harbour, Fiji
Website
| +1 855-857-3882
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm

Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji

Though this all-inclusive resort sits on the south side of bustling Viti Levu, it feels like it’s on a secluded island, with nearly two miles of sandy beachfront cradled by rain-forested hillside and its own private airstrip for quick flights to and from the Nadi airport. With only 24 villas and suites, Nanuku Auberge Resort is a natural for couples, but parents will love the kid-friendly activities, as well as nanny services for the toddler set and “buddies” for older children. Because the resort resides within the recreation-rich Pacific Harbour region of the island, there are plentiful opportunities for excursions like zip-lining, whitewater rafting, and sandboarding. But the property also has it’s own two-acre white-sand-and-coconut-palm isle nearby, where guests can spend an afternoon snorkeling, swimming, or—for the ultimate embodiment of the Robinson Crusoe fantasy—indulging in an overnight glamping experience.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

