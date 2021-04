Drawing Rooms

Another of Spain 's most famous 20th-century artists is well represented by the Museo Can Morey de Santmarti which opened in the summer of 2012. Housed in a 16th-century palace near Palma's cathedral, 200 works by the surrealist artist's drawings are hung in various rooms — it is like visiting the private home of a wealthy collector. The works are drawn from the collections of German art dealer Wolfgang Hornke, who founded the museum, and Pierre Argillet, who was a close friend of Dalí.