Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats

10007 Bridge St, Truckee, CA 96161, USA
Website
| +1 530-587-8688
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm

This café tucked inside the 1873 Truckee Hotel is Tahoe’s version of a chic evening in Paris. The Moulin Rouge–style supper club offers live jazz three nights a week, and the musicians are top-notch. Tune in while you sip a craft cocktail and you may find yourself wondering how you suddenly wound up in France. To pair with your drinks, Moody’s has assembled a menu of fan favorites, from tomato soup with a crusty crouton topping to truffle deviled eggs and homemade pasta. On sunny summer days, the outdoor patio is the place to be.
By Ann Marie Brown , AFAR Local Expert

