Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats
This café tucked inside the 1873 Truckee Hotel is Tahoe’s version of a chic evening in Paris. The Moulin Rouge–style supper club offers live jazz three nights a week, and the musicians are top-notch. Tune in while you sip a craft cocktail and you may find yourself wondering how you suddenly wound up in France. To pair with your drinks, Moody’s has assembled a menu of fan favorites, from tomato soup with a crusty crouton topping to truffle deviled eggs and homemade pasta. On sunny summer days, the outdoor patio is the place to be.