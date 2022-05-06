Where are you going?
Monachyle Mhor Hotel

Balquhidder, Lochearnhead FK19 8PQ, UK
Monachyle Mhor Hotel in Scotland’s Trossachs National Park

Hungry hikers (known as hill walkers in Scotland) will find refuge at Monachyle Mhor, a 2,000-acre farm located deep in the middle of Trossachs National Park, just past the grave site of folk hero Rob Roy. The main draw of the 14-room pink farmhouse is the food: Chef-owner Tom Lewis, a rising star on the U.K. culinary scene, prepares meals sourced from the farm. The hotel also offers classes on baking bread and churning butter, and coordinates hunting trips and mushroom-foraging excursions. After a day exploring the land, retire to one of the comfortable rooms, equipped with fireplaces, steam rooms, and views of a loch.
By Amy Westervelt , AFAR Contributor

