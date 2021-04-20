Milaidhoo Island Maldives
Located in the heart of the UNESCO-recognized Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo Island is a high-end boutique resort with none of the attitude you might expect. The laid-back, eco-friendly property features contemporary thatched-roof beach villas and overwater bungalows, all with blond wood accents, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, and outdoor decks complete with private swimming pools and traditional Maldivian swings; some more luxurious accommodations come with perks such as personal butler service and kitchenettes. The resort places a huge emphasis on respecting and embracing the regional culture, from the historically rooted cuisine served at its Ba'theli restaurant to excursions spearheaded by local fishermen. Other immersive experiences range from educational programs led by biologists doing research in the area to snorkeling with manta rays in the nearby Hanifaru Bay marine reserve.