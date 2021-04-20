Metro Pino Suárez
José María Pino Suárez, Centro, 06080 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Fri 5am - 12am
Sat 6am - 12pm
Ride the Mexico City Metro"Ride the Metro?" your chilango acquaintances will exclaim in disbelief? In Mexico City, where a car is the ultimate status symbol, many people try to avoid the Metro, which is a shame. One of the largest and most affordable subway systems in the world, it is also quite safe, particularly considering its size and the number of people who use this form of public transport each day. (On some lines, there are cars designated for the exclusive use of women and elderly.)
But if you skip the Metro, you're missing out. The life of Mexico City underground holds plenty of attractions. Many Metro stations have "Cibercentros" (Internet kiosks), bookstores, and other shops; still others, including Pino Suarez, feature temples from the Pre-Hispanic era, found during the construction of the Metro system. And, of course, the Mexico City Metro wouldn't be a subway system without peddlers and performers; expect mobile vendors selling CDs, pens, candy, batteries, and other small items.