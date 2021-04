Mervyn Gers Ceramics

Followers and admirers of talented Cape Town based ceramicist, Mervyn Gers, whose unique and beautiful dinnerware graces many private homes, discerning restaurants and other properties, will be delighted at the opening in central Cape Town of a retail shop, showcasing the varied decorative and also functional items created by this modest yet innovative designer. The range incorporates those wanting quality gift items to take home with them, to those looking for complete sets for their own homes.